Senate Leader McConnell says he believes Trump has committed impeachable offenses

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes Donald Trump has committed impeachable offences, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper reported Tuesday afternoon that McConnell also told associates that he is pleased Democrats have moved to impeach Trump.

McConnell thinks that Trump being impeached and then potentially convicted and removed from office by the U.S. Senate "will make it easier to purge him from the (Republican) party" and rebuild it.

The Kentucky GOP senator, once one of Trump's most powerful allies, now reportedly plans to never speak to him again over the violence at the U.S. Capitol.