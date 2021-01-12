Watch LIVE: U.S. House debating, to vote on 25th Amendment resolution against Trump

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote Tuesday evening on a measure calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment in the wake of the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

The resolution calls on Vice President Mike Pence "to immediately use his powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties of his office."

It further calls on Pence to assume "the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

Approval of the resolution by the Democratic-led House will stand as a symbolic rebuke to the President as many lawmakers are furious and reeling from the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It comes as House Democrats are now moving rapidly toward impeaching the President for a second time as a result of the insurrection, which Trump incited after repeatedly making false claims that the election had been stolen from him and calling for his supporters to fight back.

House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump, setting up an impeachment vote exactly one week after rioters overran Capitol police and breached some of the most secure areas of the Capitol.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, said Tuesday evening that she would vote in favor of impeachment and directly blamed Trump for the Capitol riot.

The House will vote Tuesday evening on the resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, and then plan to vote Wednesday morning on the impeachment resolution.

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office" -- an unprecedented step. Pence has so far given no indication that he would take that action.