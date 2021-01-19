Watch LIVE: Biden to give remarks before departing for Washington

Politics

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- After his final night at home before his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States, President-elect Joe Biden is wishing Delaware, farewell in remarks at a "send-off event" before he heads to Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak trip from Wilmington to Washington, as he was accustomed to doing as Delaware senator, due to security concerns.

Once he's in Washington, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the early evening plan to speak at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor Covid-19 victims -- on the same day the country may hit 400,000 deaths from the pandemic -- while facing a National Mall filled with 200,000 American flags.