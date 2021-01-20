El Pasoans look back at former President Trump’s time in office with very mixed views

Politics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just four years ago, the 'Make America Great Again' movement helped former President Donald Trump pull off an improbable win.

In the years that followed, President Trump placed three justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and appointed hundreds of federal judges. He saw the economy rise and fall with the pandemic, and oversaw the fast-tracking of Covid-19 vaccine. Recently in Texas, he toured and touted the construction of his border wall.

"Today we celebrate an extraordinary milestone: the completion of the promised 450 miles of border wall," he said at the time.

His presidency was not without controversy. His policies led to a spike in migrant family separations at the border during the border crisis. He established a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but a trade war with China. Just this week, even leaders of his own party have blamed Trump for his role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"They were provoked by the President and other powerful people," said U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The division between those who support and oppose Trump has never been greater.

ABC-7 asked El Pasoans in downtown how they felt about his presidency.

"I had very low exceptions and he managed to be below those," said Steve Harder.

"He did good," said another El Paso man. "He did some things weren't appropriate, but to me, he was a good president."

Opinions were mixed.

"I think he was bad," said one El Paso woman.

"I think the president has to be a leader," said Ozzy Araiza. "I don't think he portrayed that very well."

"The biggest deficit recently: the pandemic. He didn't take any leadership," Harder said.

"I think he did very well," said Jesus Hernandez of Las Cruces. "He was honest so we knew right away what we were getting."

"He just divided us and embarrassed the United States," said Charles Boyce.

"Here he isn't very well liked," Araiza said. "I haven't met a lot of people here that support Trump. He just raised more anger than he did keep the peace."

"Here I see a lot of hatred," Boyce said. "He divided the country and then here in El Paso, I feel a lot of people don't like the United States as much as they do anymore."