Acting Capitol Police chief tells Congress the department ‘failed’ during Capitol riots

National Politics

The acting head of the US Capitol Police told congressional members during a closed-door briefing Tuesday that the “department failed to meet its own high standards” on January 6 when a crowd of pro-Trump rioters overran the Capitol building.

Acting US Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman called the insurrection a “terrorist attack” and offered her “sincerest apologies on behalf of the department.”

In prepared remarks obtained by CNN, Pittman told congressional members the department was aware of a “strong potential for violence” and did not take the appropriate steps.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.