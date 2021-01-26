Biden administration to boost states’ vaccine allocation for next week by about 17%

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration is giving states an approximately 17% boost in vaccine next week following complaints around the U.S. of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people waiting for their first shot.

Detailed figures posted on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday showed that the government planned to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week’s allotment of 8.6 million.

The figures represent doses from both Pfizer and Moderna, the manufacturers of the two vaccines used in the U.S.