The week in 12 headlines
This week, the Biden administration maintained its focus on coronavirus — by working to both engineer a passable stimulus package and a more robust vaccine distribution plan. Meanwhile, Republican infighting continued to dominate headlines as the party scrambles to forge a path forward without Donald Trump in the White House.
Monday
- Covid-19 relief faces time crunch with impeachment around the corner
- GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio announces he won’t run for reelection, saying it’s difficult to ‘break through the partisan gridlock’
- Sarah Sanders’ run for Arkansas governor to test value of ties to Trump
Tuesday
- Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress
- Biden announces plan to increase Covid-19 vaccine supply
Wednesday
- Biden aims for comprehensive climate approach as he halts new oil and gas leases on federal land
- Leahy said he had ‘muscle spasms’ on Tuesday night but has been cleared for a full return
- Threats against lawmakers fuel safety concerns for travel outside Washington
Thursday
- Trump and allies target Liz Cheney after impeachment vote
- Biden still seeking bipartisan Covid-19 relief package despite stalemate
Friday
- Three new lawyers added to Trump’s impeachment defense
- State Republican lawmakers eye mail-in voting restrictions in Georgia and other key states
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
