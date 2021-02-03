Read: Hill staffers sign letter urging senators to convict Trump at impeachment trial
More than 370 congressional staffers from both the House and Senate have signed a letter advocating for former President Donald Trump’s conviction. In the letter they detail their experiences during the riot at the Capitol on January 6.
Read the letter:
Comments
2 Comments
If congressional Republicans fail to convict Trump, it will be the death nell of the party. In order to relevant in future elections we simply must cleanse the party of Trumpism and Trumpites.
The Trump MAGA agenda IS the future if the parry