Skip to Content
National Politics
By
New
Published 6:12 am

Read: Hill staffers sign letter urging senators to convict Trump at impeachment trial

More than 370 congressional staffers from both the House and Senate have signed a letter advocating for former President Donald Trump’s conviction. In the letter they detail their experiences during the riot at the Capitol on January 6.

Read the letter:

Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

  1. If congressional Republicans fail to convict Trump, it will be the death nell of the party. In order to relevant in future elections we simply must cleanse the party of Trumpism and Trumpites.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content