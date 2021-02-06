Doctor says Biden’s foot fractures ‘are completely healed’

National Politics

President Joe Biden‘s foot fractures that he sustained while playing with his dog in November “are completely healed,” his physician said in a statement Saturday night.

“The President received routine follow up x-rays today. Both small fractures of his foot are completely healed,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said following Biden’s visit to Delaware Orthopedic Specialists earlier Saturday.

“This injury has healed as expected, and he will return to his usual exercise regimen,” added O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care doctor since 2009 and is the director of executive medicine at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates.

Biden fractured his foot after he slipped while playing with his dog, Major. The Biden family has two dogs, Major and Champ, both German Shepherds.

In an earlier statement Saturday, O’Connor said that Biden’s “symptoms have improved as expected, and he is adhering to a strict physical therapy regimen.”

“As we explained initially, sprains of the foot can sometimes be a more significant injury than the bony fractures which accompany them. This x-ray is to check to assure that he has achieved good ligamentous stability,” O’Connor said, explaining the reason behind the “10-week post-injury weight-bearing X-ray.”

At the time of the injury, Biden had just celebrated his 78th birthday on November 20, and was set to become the oldest president in US history.

During the campaign, the Biden campaign released a summary of Biden’s medical history, which showed the former vice president was healthy and fit for the presidency.

O’Connor wrote at the time that Biden is “a healthy, vigorous” man “who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

