The week in 17 headlines
More than a month after the violent insurrection at the US Capitol, the Senate’s impeachment trial got underway. Meanwhile, legislators worked to confirm Biden Cabinet nominees and election officials certified the final unresolved House race of the 2020 election.
Monday
- Security at US Capitol on high alert for Trump impeachment trial
- Georgia secretary of state’s office launches investigation into Trump’s phone call
- New York certifies Claudia Tenney’s victory in last unresolved House race of 2020
Tuesday
- Michigan state Senate leader apologizes for calling Capitol riot a hoax
- Merrick Garland, Biden’s pick for attorney general, has confirmation hearing set for February 22
- Trump unhappy with his impeachment attorney’s performance, sources say
Wednesday
- GOP senators signal they plan to acquit Trump despite visceral presentation by House Democrats
- New video helping investigators in search for suspects in US Capitol police officer’s death
- Biden’s 100-day plan to reopen schools meets with a messy reality
- Michigan Senate leader on hot mic after apologizing for calling Capitol riot a hoax: ‘I frankly don’t take back’ points I tried to make
Thursday
- House committee advances key portion of Covid-19 relief bill hours after Democrats finish arguments in impeachment trial
- Biden declares there will be enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by end of July
- Trump’s Covid-19 condition was so concerning that doctors considered putting him on a ventilator, source confirms
- Pelosi introduces legislation to grant Congress’ highest honor to police who protected Capitol during insurrection
Friday
- Biden says he’s anxious to see what Republicans do in impeachment trial
- Paramilitant communications under close scrutiny in Capitol riot investigation, court records show
- Senators posing questions to lawyers as impeachment trial races toward conclusion
