Homeland Security seizes roughly 10 million phony N95 masks in ongoing counterfeit investigation across the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security seizes roughly 10 million phony N95 masks in ongoing counterfeit investigation across the US.

  1. For all the good that the authentic N95s masks are doing users who manage to acquire them.The real deals are now status symbols. “Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery.”

