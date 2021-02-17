South Carolina House Democrats walk out to protest bill that would ban nearly all abortions; measure expected to pass
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Democrats walk out to protest bill that would ban nearly all abortions; measure expected to pass.
Comments
1 Comment
Doctors pay no attention to these ridiculous laws passed by ignorant religious white men. They will continue to perform abortions as they always have. Abortion is no longer an issue for women and they are the only ones who can comment.