Biden to travel to Houston on Friday in the wake of extreme weather and power outages

National Politics

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday as the state works to recover from major winter storms and power outages.

“The President will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas,” Psaki said at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, outlining some of the details.

“While in Texas, the President will also visit a Covid health center where vaccines are being distributed,” she added.

Psaki said additional details of the trip are still coming together and will be released once they are finalized.

This story is breaking and will be updated.