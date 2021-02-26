Biden administration has released declassified Khashoggi report

National Politics

The Biden administration has released a long-awaited declassified US intelligence report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The administration provided the declassified report to Congress on Friday, ahead of its public release.

The release of the report, which is expected to further implicate Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Washington Post columnist’s death, was mandated by Congress. It came after President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud spoke on Thursday.

