Murkowski to meet with Tanden on Monday as confirmation remains on the rocks
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska will meet on Monday with Neera Tanden, the Biden administration’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.
Tanden’s confirmation is on the rocks after at least one Democratic and several moderate Republican senators announced their opposition to her appointment due to her past mean tweets.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
