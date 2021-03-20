More than 5,000 unaccompanied children are in CBP custody

National Politics

There are more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in Customs and Border Protection custody, according to documents obtained by CNN, up from 4,500 days earlier.

Of those, there are more than 600 children who have been in custody for over 10 days.

The growing number of unaccompanied children at the border is adding greater stress to the system and has overwhelmed resources, which had already been strained as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.