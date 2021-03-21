Michele Bachmann Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of former US Representative Michele Bachmann.
Personal
Birth date: April 6, 1956
Birth place: Waterloo, Iowa
Birth name: Michele Marie Amble
Father: David Amble, an engineer
Mother: Arlene Jean (Johnson) Amble
Marriage: Marcus Bachmann (September 10, 1978-present)
Children: Sophia, Caroline, Elisa, Harrison and Lucas
Education: Winona State University, B.A., 1978; Oral Roberts University, J.D., 1986; College of William and Mary, L.L.M., 1988
Religion: Lutheran
Other Facts
Bachmann, a conservative Republican, worked for Jimmy Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign.
Has said that she switched parties while reading Gore Vidal’s novel, “Burr.”
Bachmann and her husband Marcus own a mental health care practice.
Timeline
1988-1992 – Tax litigation attorney.
2000-2006 – Minnesota state senator.
November 7, 2006 – Is the first Republican woman from Minnesota to be elected to the House of Representatives.
January 4, 2007-January 3, 2015 – Serves as Republican representative from the 6th District of Minnesota.
October 17, 2008 – Tells MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, “I’m very concerned that he [US President Barack Obama] may have anti-American views.”
November 4, 2008 – Is elected to a second term.
July 2010 – Establishes the House Tea Party Caucus.
November 2, 2010 – Is elected to a third term.
January 25, 2011 – Delivers the Tea Party response to President Obama’s State of the Union address.
June 13, 2011 – At a CNN-sponsored debate of Republican candidates, Bachmann announces that she has filed the papers necessary to run for president and will formally announce her candidacy soon.
June 27, 2011 – Formally announces her candidacy for president during an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.
November 21, 2011 – Releases her memoir “Core of Conviction: My Story.”
January 4, 2012 – Suspends her presidential campaign after her sixth-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucuses.
November 6, 2012 – Wins reelection to the House of Representatives for a fourth term.
May 29, 2013 – Announces, in a video posted to her campaign website, that she will not seek reelection.
January 3, 2015 – Last day in office.
June 21, 2016 – Announced as an adviser on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.
December 22, 2019 – Signs an open letter to Dr. Timothy Dalrymple, the president of Christianity Today, pushing back against an op-ed in the magazine that called for Trump to be removed from office. The letter, signed by nearly 200 evangelical leaders, praised Trump for seeking advice from “Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans.”
Comments