Biden says infrastructure, jobs plan needed to keep U.S. competitive

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Joe Biden promoted his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan in a White House speech on Wednesday, describing its passage as urgent to keep the U.S. competitive against China.

Ahead of his remarks during a White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited polling the she said shows “the evidence is unanimous that the American people support” Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Biden seeks to pressure lawmakers, some - particularly Republicans - who have balked at the level of spending, to get behind the proposal.