House committee to vote on bill to grant DC statehood

National Politics

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is slated to hold a vote on Wednesday to approve a bill that would grant statehood to Washington, DC, a Democratic priority that still faces obstacles for final passage even when the party controls both chambers on Capitol Hill and the White House.

During the last session of Congress, House Democrats successfully passed the bill — H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, marking the first time either chamber of Congress had advanced a DC statehood measure. It did not advance, however, in the Senate, which was controlled by a Republican majority at the time.

Now Democrats are bringing the bill back up for consideration in the new Congress and pushing again for its passage. This time, Democrats control a narrow majority in the Senate, but the DC statehood bill would still face an uphill fight in the chamber where it is unlikely to get enough Republican support to clear a 60-vote threshold for passage.

H.R. 51 was introduced by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC’s nonvoting House member and a longtime advocate for statehood.

At Wednesday’s markup, House oversight committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney will say, “The United States is the only democratic country that denies both voting rights in the national legislature and local self-government to the people of its capital. That is wrong. It violates everything we stand for as Americans,” according to an excerpt from her opening statement provided by the committee.

“Congress can no longer exclude D.C. residents from the democratic process, forcing residents to watch from the sidelines as Congress votes on laws that affect the nation or votes even on the laws of the duly elected D.C. government. Democracy requires much more,” Norton will say, according to an excerpt of her opening remarks provided by the committee.

The House committee vote on the bill will pave the way for a House floor vote on the measure, which is expected to take place next week.

Last month, the committee held a hearing on the legislation that featured testimony from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and other local officials.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats made clear that they see granting statehood to DC as a civil rights and representation issue, while Republicans claimed making the nation’s capital the 51st state through legislation, rather than through a constitutional amendment, defies the nation’s laws, and pushed back on other logistical and political issues.

In her testimony, Bowser called the cases made against HR 51, including assertions that it is unconstitutional or that Washington, DC, is too small or can’t handle governing itself, “bad faith arguments.”

“Arguing that Washingtonians must remain disenfranchised to protect the interests of the federal government is dangerous, outdated and downright insulting,” she said.