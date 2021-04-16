Foreign minister says Moscow will ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia in a quid pro quo response to U.S. sanctions
MOSCOW (AP) — Foreign minister says Moscow will ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia in a quid pro quo response to U.S. sanctions.
I told you this would happen. Now 10 diplomatic American families have 72 hours to pack their clothes and leave Moscow. Their pets will have to remain and be shipped by co-workers. Their household goods will have to be packed by others at the embassy.