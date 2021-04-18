Fauci on gun violence: ‘How can you say that’s not a public health issue?’

National Politics

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, acknowledged Sunday that gun violence in the US is a public health emergency.

“Myself, as public health person, I think you can’t run away from that. When you see people getting killed, in this last month it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” when asked if gun violence was a public health emergency.

Fauci’s comments come after a rash of mass shootings in the past month. The US has suffered at least 45 mass shootings since March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media and police reports. CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people, excluding the gunman, are wounded or killed by gunfire.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.