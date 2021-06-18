The week in 15 headlines
President Biden wrapped up his first trip abroad with a long-awaited meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In Washington, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the Affordable Care Act, meaning Obamacare remains the law of the land.
Monday
- Biden’s agenda hits roadblocks in Congress as he preaches democracy overseas
- Justice Department to ‘strengthen’ rules regarding seeking congressional records, Garland says
- Arizona auditors near finish of hand recount as out-of-state GOP pilgrimages continue
Tuesday
- New emails show how Trump and his allies pressured Justice Department to try to challenge 2020 election results
- President Biden arrives in Geneva for Putin showdown after shoring up western support
- Lone Star State lawmakers put Texas-sized pressure on Washington Democrats over voting rights
Wednesday
- President Biden on historic Putin summit: ‘I did what I came to do’
- Nothing Justice Stephen Breyer has said publicly suggests he’s ready to quit
- Education Department says Title IX protections apply to LGBTQ students
Thursday
- Biden finds his comfort zone on the world stage in first international trip as president
- Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Affordable Care Act, leaving it in place
- McCarthy slams Biden for giving ‘Putin a pass’ after years of silence on Trump’s relationship with Russian president
Friday
- To some, she’s a patriot. To others, a domestic terrorist. How the memory of a woman killed in the Capitol riot got so politicized
- Why Wall Street is in such a rush to get workers back to the office
- Trump’s new chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, has been a serial promoter of election lies
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
