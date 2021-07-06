Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in New York City mayoral race; former police captain campaigned as centrist

US & World

NEW YORK (AP) – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City. Adams triumphed over a large field in New York’s first major race to use ranked choice voting. He defeated rivals including former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Adams will be heavily favored in the November general election over the Republican nominee, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.