Biden says he’s directing military to develop plan for making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for service personnel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says he’s directing military to develop plan for making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for service personnel.
Federal law provides that at least until a vaccine is fully approved by the FDA, individuals must have the option to accept, or decline any experimental drug. And that applies to the DOD too.
Per Military Times, as Commander in Chief, Biden can waive that requirement and then the military can require it. However they see the FDA approving it in the fall and the military will require it then.