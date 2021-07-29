Skip to Content
Congress OKs $2.1 billion for Capitol security after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House has passed emergency legislation that will bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war.

House passage sends the $2.1 billion bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The U.S. Senate had approved the legislation earlier Thursday on a 98-0 vote.

Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security.

Associated Press

