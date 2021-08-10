Skip to Content
US & World
By
New
Published 10:41 AM

Kathy Hochul, moderate Dem from western NY, will be state’s 1st female governor after Cuomo leaves office

<i>Lev Radin/SIPAPRE/Sipa USA/AP</i><br/>New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo announced on Aug. 10 that he will resign in two weeks following the state attorney general's investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.
Sipa USA via AP
Lev Radin/SIPAPRE/Sipa USA/AP
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo announced on Aug. 10 that he will resign in two weeks following the state attorney general's investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheer-leading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany. Hochul will become the state’s first female governor once Cuomo’s resignation is effective in two weeks. The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor. She said Tuesday that she’s ready to lead.

Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content