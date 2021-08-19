Watch LIVE: ‘Active threat’ at U.S. Capitol as man claims to have bomb in truck

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck near the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, law enforcement officials told ABC News and the Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police called it an “active bomb threat investigation” after a man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk.

Law enforcement negotiators were working to make contact with the person in the vehicle, officials indicated.

Negotiation was still ongoing to have a "peaceful resolution" and the suspect's motives were unknown, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a press conference around noon local time.

The suspect told responding officers he had a bomb, and officers said he had what appeared to be a detonator in his hand, Manger said.

Authorities were also investigating a video posted to Facebook that purports to have been posted by the man in the vehicle.

The evacuated buildings included the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court and the Cannon House Office Building.

Police encouraged people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to leave the area. Congressional staffers were seen walking quickly out of nearby buildings at the direction of law enforcement. Congress is on recess this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. Police were sending snipers to the scene, according to the officials.

The area was blocked off by police cars and barricades, and multiple fire trucks and ambulances were staged nearby. Also responding were the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The White House said it was monitoring the situation and was being briefed by law enforcement.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.