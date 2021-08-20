Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: ‘We will get you home’
WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan: “We will get you home.”
Biden’s comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.
Biden is facing criticism from some at home for the chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport as crowds struggle to reach safety.
The pace of evacuations picked up some overnight, but flights from the Kabul airport had stopped for several hours as of Friday afternoon before resuming.
Biden knew back in July the Taliban would swiftly overrun the country. From his own State Dept. Also he claims we have no U.S. soldiers in Syria.
Taliban Biden should be impeached and removed from office. He has guaranteed a super majority of Republicans in both the House and Senate with his stupidity.
Biden is an idiot.
POLITICO is reporting that State Department personnel are seeking $2,000 per person for evacuations. When POLITICO contacted the State Department, the report was not denied.
This administration is doing all it can to destroy the Socialist Democrat party by their own hands
According to other news outlets, the Taliban are going door to door, looking for anyone that worked with the Americans and hanging them.