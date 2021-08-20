Skip to Content
Politics
By ,
Updated
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:13 AM

Watch LIVE: Biden speaks on evacuations in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden plans to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuations in Afghanistan.

He's facing a torrent of criticism, including from some U.S. diplomats over the effort to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war.

The pace of evacuations picked up some overnight, but flights from the Kabul airport had stopped for several hours as of Friday afternoon Washington time.

U.S. officials said that was because of a backup at a transit point for the refugees, a U.S. airbase in Qatar. Five thousand evacuees from Kabul were at the Qatar airbase .

News / Top Stories / US & World / Video

ABC News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content