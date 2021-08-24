Watch LIVE: Biden speaks on Afghanistan

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan's government's collapsed and the Taliban seized control, all but ending America's 20-year campaign as it began: under Taliban rule.

The U.S. has evacuated approximately 63,900 people since the effort began on Aug. 14, Pentagon officials said, while reiterating their focus remains on maintaining the airport perimeter and increasing the number of evacuees out of Kabul ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

President Biden was set to address the nation again on evacuation efforts on Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. MT.