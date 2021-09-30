U.S. Senate passes last-minute deal to avert gov’t shutdown

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a deal party leaders reached to avert a government shutdown that would have affected hundreds of thousands of federal workers and slammed an economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic, all with just hours left to stave off a crisis.

Under the deal, announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, senators dispensed with a handful of Republican amendments and then approved, 65-35, a temporary funding bill that not only averts a shutdown until Dec. 3, but also disaster aid for states ravaged by extreme weather and money to further assist Afghan refugees.

The U.S. House is expected to approve the measure now that the Senate has, and that would prevent a partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Friday.

Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government’s borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that if the debt limit isn’t raised by Oct. 18, the United State probably will face a financial crisis and economic recession.