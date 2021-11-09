Judge denies Trump bid to keep records from House committee probing Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, DC - A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the National Archives from turning over records to Jan. 6 U.S. House committee.

Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday evening that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol should have access to records related to the attack from Trump's presidency.

Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers, saying current President Joe Biden is “best positioned” to determine whether to waive executive privilege on documents sought by the House.

The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives.