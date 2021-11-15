Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke officially announces run for governor
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke officially announced on Monday that he's running for governor of Texas.
The Democrat released a two-minute long video on his Youtube channel to make the announcement. (You can watch it in the video player atop this article.)
In the video, O'Rourke called out Texas' leaders, referencing the issues with the state's power grid after a strong winter storm left millions without power in February.
Gov. Greg Abbott responded to O'Rourke's candidacy with a tweet on Monday. The incumbent accused O'Rourke of wanting to defund the police, get rid of oil jobs, take guns, among other things.
The gubernatorial race marks O’Rourke’s third campaign in the last four years. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in Texas, narrowly losing to Republican Ted Cruz in 2018. He also briefly ran for president, before dropping out of the race due to poor polling numbers.
According to the Texas Tribune, at least two other Democrats are running for governor. They include Michael Cooper, the president of the Beaumont NAACP who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, and Deirdre Gilbert, an educator from the Houston area.
