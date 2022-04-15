Skip to Content
Politics
By ,
New
Published 10:27 AM

Border backlogs: Beto O’Rourke addresses Gov. Abbott’s enhanced safety inspections

Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke

Editor's note: The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas – Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will hold a news conference to address Governor Greg Abbott's enhanced border inspections that have led to backlogs at the ports of entry.

"Abbott is the arsonist who torched the Texas economy by shutting down trade with Mexico to score cheap political points," said O'Rourke in a tweet.

This week, Abbott announced deals with Mexican governors to remove his imposed inspections.

Politics
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Dylan McKim

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content