Border backlogs: Beto O’Rourke addresses Gov. Abbott’s enhanced safety inspections

Editor's note: The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas – Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will hold a news conference to address Governor Greg Abbott's enhanced border inspections that have led to backlogs at the ports of entry.

"Abbott is the arsonist who torched the Texas economy by shutting down trade with Mexico to score cheap political points," said O'Rourke in a tweet.

This week, Abbott announced deals with Mexican governors to remove his imposed inspections.