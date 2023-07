EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez has been named City Manager of Midland, Texas, according to the city's website.

Last week, ABC-7 reported that Gonzalez was a finalist for the position.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong had expressed her support for Gonzalez's appointment.

El Paso City Council chose to terminate Gonzalez's contract earlier this year after holding the position since 2014.