El Paso Ethics Commission hears Representative Hernandez’s request to reconsider recent letter of reprimand

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's Ethics Commission is hearing a request from District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez to reconsider its recent letter of reprimand.

On July 20, the commission unanimously found that Hernandez violated the City's Ethics Ordinance. The commission then unanimously voted to issue a letter of reprimand to Hernandez.

George Zavala, a District 3 constituent, filed the ethics complaint filed against Representative Hernandez. The complaint alleged Hernandez misused her tax payer-funded fuel card. In a report completed in response to the complaint, the City's Chief Internal Auditor described Hernandez's card use as "excessive".

"It appears that the Commission's reasoning could have far-reaching implications for everyone serving in the City Council," Hernandez stated after receiving the letter of reprimand. "The basis for their reprimand was the issuance of a gas card to me by the City, in the absence of a clear guiding policy, a move which the Commission subsequently condemned."

The public has been invited to participate in public comment in Wednesday's meeting, which began at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.