Watch Live: Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Originally Published: 13 JUL 24 18:34 ET

Updated: 13 JUL 24 20:01 ET

By Jeremy Herb, Jeff Zeleny, Holmes Lybrand and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service rush onto the stage at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Courtesy: Pool via CNN Newsource)

Trump fell to the ground, seemingly injured, after the first pop of shots rang out. Screams could be heard coming from the onlookers as security personnel surrounded the former president and led him away from the lectern. Trump appeared to be calling out to the crowd and could be seen pumping his fist as he was brought to his feet and whisked away into a vehicle offstage.

After the bangs, Trump fell to the ground. He was stood back up by security personnel and had blood on his face. He was yelling back to the crowd and then was whisked away by security personnel. (Courtesy: Pool via CNN Newsource)

The Secret Service said in a statement that Trump is “safe” and that the incident is being investigated.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The shooter involved in the incident has been “neutralized,” according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The shooter and one audience member are dead after the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally, according to Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger. The DA also said that a second spectator is in serious condition.

President Joe Biden was briefed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the shooting, the White House said. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall are part of the team briefing the president.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A senior Trump adviser in Milwaukee told CNN in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that the team was working to gather more information on the former president’s condition. The adviser was heartened by Trump’s gestures as he was led off the stage before entering his SUV.

“We pray he is OK,” the adviser said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly weighed in to express their horror at the incident, condemning all political violence.

“I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he had spoken with Dave McCormick, the Republican nominee for Senate from Pennsylvania, who was sitting in the front row of the rally. Trump told McCormick to “come up here onstage,” Urban said, at which point he heard a few “pops” that sounded like “firecrackers.”

McCormick dropped to the ground at that point, and when he got up, he said that Secret Service agents were “around everybody and they were scattering,” according to Urban.

The Secret Service said in a statement that former president Donald Trump is “safe” and that the incident is being investigated after Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Courtesy: Gene J. Puskar/AP via CNN Newsource)

McCormick wrote on X that he and his wife, former Trump administration official Dina Powell, “are praying for President Trump and all who were injured today in Butler PA.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Zachary Cohen, Kristen Holmes, Phil Mattingly, Pamela Brown, Emma Tucker, DJ Judd and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

