Skip to Content
Politics

Watch: El Paso city manager candidates Q & A

By
New
Published 4:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso released the videos above of the four candidates for El Paso's next city manager.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content