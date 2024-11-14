Skip to Content
Politics

El Paso Chamber to hold State of the County Address

By
Updated
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual State of the County Address on Thursday, October 14.

The event informs the public on the County of El Paso's progress and strategies for challenges that affect the county.

The State of the County Address will take place at 6 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will be featured in the event as he speaks on ongoing initiatives and the future of the county.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content