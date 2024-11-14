El Paso Chamber to hold State of the County Address

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual State of the County Address on Thursday, October 14.

The event informs the public on the County of El Paso's progress and strategies for challenges that affect the county.

The State of the County Address will take place at 6 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will be featured in the event as he speaks on ongoing initiatives and the future of the county.