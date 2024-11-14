Expert explains how the GOP’s control of three branches of government is unique

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Republicans have now secured 218 seats of the House of Representatives, which is all they need to have control. This gives the GOP control of the Senate, the House and the presidency.

Richard Pineda, director of communications studies at UTEP, says a trifecta is incredibly important for the president. This will allow the president to move legislation through the two houses and Democrats will be less able to push back.

"We haven't really seen, contemporary presidency that has this kind of power," Pineda said. "The other thing also part of this calculation is that the, the incoming president has also had a tremendous influence on the Supreme Court."

Pineda says when you have legislative challenges, often times the court becomes the avenue in which you can challenge, some of those policies.

"This is unique in the sense that not only, does the president have the trifecta, he also has a Supreme Court that thus far has shown a very, conservative leaning."