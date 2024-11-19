What to know about Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick for commerce secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Howard Lutnick, head of brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and cryptocurrency enthusiast, as his nominee for commerce secretary. Trump made the announcement Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social. Lutnick is a co-chair of Trump’s transition operation helping to find the team that will work in the next administration. Here are five things to know about the billionaire who made the cut to lead Commerce.

