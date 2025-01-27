Skip to Content
Trump to sign executive order reinstating service members removed for refusing COVID vaccine

President Donald Trump looks on as reporters ask questions aboard Air Force One during a flight from Las Vegas to Miami, Jan. 25, 2025.
Leah Millis/Reuters
President Donald Trump looks on as reporters ask questions aboard Air Force One during a flight from Las Vegas to Miami, Jan. 25, 2025.
President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders relating to the military, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

The first executive order Trump is expected to sign will reinstate service members removed from the military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, restore their rank, and provide back pay.

The second executive order directs the Department of Defense to determine a policy regarding transgender service members based on readiness. It does not put an immediate ban on trans service members. It simply directs the DOD to come up with a policy.

Last week, Trump revoked a Biden administration order allowing transgender people to serve in the military.

– ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

