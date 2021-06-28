U.S. Supreme Court gives victory to transgender student who sued to use restroom

CNN - US Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

On Monday, it left in place a decision that allowed a transgender student to use the bathroom that corresponded to his gender identity, a victory for the LGBTQ community that has been fearful the court would take up the case and reverse a lower court opinion.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices upheld lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional.

The case concerns the scope of Title IX that prohibits schools from discriminating “on the basis of sex.”

It began when Gavin Grimm, a transgender male, filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school.

He challenged the Gloucester County, Virginia school board’s decision to require him to use either a unisex restroom or a restroom that corresponds to the sex, female, he was assigned at birth.

Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito dissented and said they would have taken up the case and heard the school board’s appeal for next term.