Supreme Court says Arizona limits don’t violate Voting Rights Act
By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
The Supreme Court on Thursday said two provisions of Arizona voting law that restrict how ballots can be cast do not violate the historic Voting Rights Act that bars regulations that result in racial discrimination.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
