Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:58 PM

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for attempting to extort Nike

<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images</i><br/>
Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Erica Orden

A federal judge sentenced celebrity lawyer turned criminal defendant Michael Avenatti to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti, who rose to fame as Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, was convicted in February 2020 of three counts for threatening to publicly accuse the sportswear company of illicitly paying amateur basketball players unless Nike paid him.

Avenatti openly wept when he spoke to the court on Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content