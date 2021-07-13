Senate Democrats announce agreement on $3.5 trillion top line for sweeping budget package

CNN - US Politics

By Ryan Nobles, CNN

The Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee announced Tuesday that they have agreed on a top-line number of $3.5 trillion to spend in a wide-ranging package that will serve as the resolution framework to begin the budget reconciliation process.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement after emerging from a late-night meeting at the US Capitol, flanked by Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont and others on the committee.

“The budget resolution with instructions will be $3.5 trillion. You add that to the $600 billion bipartisan plan, you get to $4.1 (trillion), which is very, very close to what President Biden asked us for,” Schumer said. “Every major program that President (Joe) Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way.”

Schumer told reporters that the legislation will eventually have the 50 votes it needs to pass the Senate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

