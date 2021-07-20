DHS escalates cybersecurity mandates for key US pipelines in wake of ransomware attack

CNN - US Politics

By Geneva Sands, CNN

The Department of Homeland Security mandated additional cybersecurity measures this week for critical US pipelines, a move meant to protect against ransomware and other known threats months after the crippling cyber attack on one of America’s most important pipelines.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration, a component of DHS, issued its second “security directive” for designated critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas.

The announcement comes nearly two months after TSA issued its first pipeline directive in a rush to better secure the industry after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline exposed vulnerabilities in the pipeline sector.

The latest directive will require pipeline companies to implement a number of “urgently needed” protections against cyber intrusions, including implementation of a cybersecurity contingency and recovery plan, and conducting a cybersecurity architecture design review, according to DHS.

“Through this Security Directive, DHS can better ensure the pipeline sector takes the steps necessary to safeguard their operations from rising cyber threats, and better protect our national and economic security,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

