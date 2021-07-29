Washington Post: CDC document warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chicken pox and cause more severe infection

CNN - US Politics

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The Delta coronavirus variant surging across the US appears to cause more severe illness and spreads as easily as chicken pox, according to an internal document from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention obtained by The Washington Post.

The document — a slide presentation — outlines unpublished data that shows fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people, according to the Post.

A federal health official told the newspaper that the data, which is expected to be released Friday, played a large role in the CDC’s updated mask guidance, which recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission.

News of the document comes against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases nationwide. The US averaged more than 61,300 new daily cases over the last week — an average that’s generally risen since the country hit a 2021 low of 11,299 daily cases on June 22, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

As of Wednesday, cases have risen in all but one state in the past seven days compared with the week before, according to Johns Hopkins.

