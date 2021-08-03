Biden calls on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after report details sexual harassment allegations

CNN - US Politics

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he believes New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign after a report by the New York attorney general’s office found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

“I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden said in response to a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Earlier Tuesday, the New York attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, James announced Tuesday. The office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation.

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” and made comments of a “suggestive” sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a “hostile work environment for women.” In a speech made after the report was released, Cuomo denied all the allegations against him.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier called the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo “abhorrent.”

“I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did,” Psaki said when asked about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Psaki said there have been no conversations Tuesday between the White House and the governor’s office.

She added that the message from the White House to the women who came forward with their accounts is that “all women who have lived through … this type of experience — whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault — deserve to have their voices heard, deserve to be treated with respect and with dignity.”

