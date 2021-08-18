Biden admin to ban pesticide tied to children’s health problems, reversing Trump-era decision

CNN - US Politics

By Devan Cole and Liz Stark, CNN

A widely used pesticide that could cause potential health issues in children will no longer be used on food in the US, the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday, reversing a Trump-era decision not to ban the controversial chemical.

“Today EPA is taking an overdue step to protect public health. Ending the use of chlorpyrifos on food will help to ensure children, farmworkers, and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

“After the delays and denials of the prior administration, EPA will follow the science and put health and safety first,” he added.

The statement said the agency would revoke all “tolerances” for chlorpyrifos, which is used on crops including soybeans, broccoli, cauliflower, and fruit and nut trees and also has “non-food uses.” The chemical has “been associated with potential neurological effects in children,” the statement said.

Under then-President Donald Trump, the EPA announced in 2019 that it would not ban the pesticide after it concluded there is not sufficient evidence of the chemical’s dangers to justify the ban requested by environmental groups and a group of states.

The agency had banned chlorpyrifos for household uses in 2000, but allowed agricultural producers to continue using it.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Gregory Wallace and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.